EU looks to stave off 'uncontrolled' Afghan migration

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :The EU plans to bolster financial aid to Afghanistan's neighbours and head off "uncontrolled large-scale illegal migration" after the Taliban's takeover, according to a draft statement seen Monday by AFP.

Interior ministers from the 27-nation group meet in Brussels on Tuesday for emergency talks as they seek to avoid a repeat of the 2015 migrant crisis that saw over one million people enter the bloc.

"Based on lessons learned, the EU and its Member States stand determined to act jointly to prevent the recurrence of uncontrolled large-scale illegal migration movements faced in the past, by preparing a coordinated and orderly response," said the draft prepared for the meeting.

As part of the efforts, it said, the EU "will engage and strengthen its support to third countries, in particular the neighbouring and transit countries, hosting large numbers of migrants and refugees, to reinforce their capacities to provide protection, dignified and safe reception conditions and sustainable livelihood for refugees and host communities."The statement -- which could still change -- also focused on security worries coming from Afghanistan and said member states "will do their utmost to ensure that the situation in Afghanistan does not lead to new security threats for EU citizens", including intelligence sharing and security checks on evacuees.