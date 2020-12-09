EU medicines agency says suffers cyberattack

The Hague, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :The EU's medicines regulator said Wednesday it had been the victim of a cyberattack, just weeks before it is due to decide on special approval for two coronavirus vaccines.

The Amsterdam-based European Medicines Agency (EMA) said the incident was being investigated but did not say exactly when it took place or give details about what was targeted.

"EMA has been the subject of a cyberattack. The agency has swiftly launched a full investigation, in close cooperation with law enforcement and other relevant entities," the EMA said in a brief statement.

"EMA cannot provide additional details whilst the investigation is ongoing. Further information will be made available in due course." A spokeswoman for the agency referred back to the statement when asked for more details by AFP.

The EMA has said it will give a decision on conditional approval for Pfizer/BioNTech's vaccine at a meeting that will be held by December 29 at the latest.

A ruling on Moderna's version should follow by January 12.

The regulator is also carrying out reviews of vaccines developed by Oxford University-AstraZeneca vaccine and Johnson & Johnson.