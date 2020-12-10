UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Medicines Agency Says Suffers Cyberattack

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 12:00 AM

EU medicines agency says suffers cyberattack

The Hague, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :The EU's medicines regulator said Wednesday it had been the victim of a cyberattack, just weeks before it is due to decide on special approval for two coronavirus vaccines.

The Amsterdam-based European Medicines Agency (EMA) said the incident was being investigated but did not say exactly when it took place or give details about what was targeted.

"EMA has been the subject of a cyberattack. The agency has swiftly launched a full investigation, in close cooperation with law enforcement and other relevant entities," the EMA said in a brief statement.

"EMA cannot provide additional details whilst the investigation is ongoing. Further information will be made available in due course." A spokeswoman for the agency referred back to the statement when asked for more details by AFP.

The EMA has said it will give a decision on conditional approval for Pfizer/BioNTech's vaccine at a meeting that will be held by December 29 at the latest.

A ruling on Moderna's version should follow by January 12.

The regulator is also carrying out reviews of vaccines developed by Oxford University-AstraZeneca vaccine and Johnson & Johnson.

Related Topics

Oxford January December Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Opera hosts legendary opera singer Andrea Bo ..

20 minutes ago

GDRFA Dubai, Software AG enter second generation c ..

20 minutes ago

UAE, France discuss fostering cultural cooperation

21 minutes ago

Breakbulk Middle East introduces pioneering initia ..

21 minutes ago

Erdogan arrives in Azerbaijan for Karabakh victory ..

3 minutes ago

Canada's central bank holds key lending rate at 0. ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.