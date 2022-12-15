UrduPoint.com

EU Meets Facing Subsidy Race With US In Trade Spat

Sumaira FH Published December 15, 2022 | 10:20 AM

EU meets facing subsidy race with US in trade spat

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :EU leaders meeting in Brussels on Thursday will focus on a trade dispute with key ally the United States that threatens to trigger a subsidy race between the economic superpowers.

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen sent a letter ahead of the summit urging leaders to back a plan to compete with billions of Dollars in new US subsidies and tax cuts for car makers.

Brussels views the "Buy American" condition for purchasers of electric vehicles mainly made in the United States as discriminatory against European car manufacturers.

It is also concerned Washington's plan will drain investment from the EU to the United States and that they violate World Trade Organization (WTO) rules.

But, with US President Joe Biden refusing to change course beyond some promised "tweaks", the commission is now looking to match the US move by loosening its own state aid rules and boosting public investment in cleaner energy.

Von der Leyen said the e-vehicle subsidies contained in a broader US Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) "risk un-levelling the playing field and discriminating against European companies".

The EU emphasises its close cooperation with the United States -- especially on supporting Ukraine and fighting climate change.

But it is worried Washington is working up a trade advantage over it while it was going through an energy crunch, economic headwinds and was still recovering from the coronavirus pandemic.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, whose country is the EU's main car exporter, said Wednesday that Europe was united in the dispute, but should solve it through talks "rather than a big conflict".

Commission Vice President Margrethe Vestager told the European Parliament the US move was "counter-productive in terms of climate and sustainability... it's also a violation of international trade rules".

She added: "We already have war in Europe. The last thing we need is a trade war on top." Von der Leyen's spokeswoman sought to calm the rhetoric, insisting the commission was avoiding any mention of "a subsidy race, or on anything linked to a trade war".

She and other officials emphasised that talks were continuing with the US administration on the issue through a special task force, and preferred that route before resorting to the WTO.

The EU summit was to also examine the situation, and consequences in Europe, of Russia's war in Ukraine, which European Council President Charles Michel said was at "the heart of our concerns".

The gathering was set to be less fractious than initially feared, after EU member Hungary this week dropped its veto of 18 billion Euros ($19 billion) in financial aid to cash-strapped Kyiv.

In exchange, the bloc's other countries agreed to reduce the amount of EU funds frozen because of Hungary's democratic backsliding to 6.3 billion euros, from 7.5 billion euros initially recommended by the commission.

Another 5.8 billion euros from a post-Covid recovery fund was conditionally approved for disbursement next year -- if Budapest showed progress in restoring EU rule of law.

Related Topics

World Exchange Ukraine Russia Europe Washington Parliament Vehicles Car Brussels Budapest Buy Progress United States Hungary From Top Race Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 December 2022

59 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 15th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 15th December 2022

1 hour ago
 Ukraine Crisis One Element of Multidimensional Cri ..

Ukraine Crisis One Element of Multidimensional Crisis That Formed 3 Decades Ago ..

10 hours ago
 EU agrees to grant Kosovo visitors visa-free trave ..

EU agrees to grant Kosovo visitors visa-free travel

10 hours ago
 Oriental college promoting language for 152 years

Oriental college promoting language for 152 years

10 hours ago
 Ukraine finds 'propaganda' at Russia-linked Orthod ..

Ukraine finds 'propaganda' at Russia-linked Orthodox sites

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.