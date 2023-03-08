UrduPoint.com

EU Meets To Forge Plan For Rushing Ammo To Ukraine

Sumaira FH Published March 08, 2023 | 03:10 PM

EU meets to forge plan for rushing ammo to Ukraine

Stockholm, March 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :EU defence ministers on Wednesday discussed plans to raid their stockpiles to rush one billion euros' worth of ammunition to Ukraine and place joint orders for more to ensure supplies keep flowing.

Ukraine's Western backers warn that Kyiv is facing a critical shortage of 155-millimetre howitzer shells as it fires thousands each day in its fight against a grinding Russian offensive.

Ministers meeting with their Ukrainian counterpart Oleksiy Reznikov in Stockholm were debating a three-pronged push to meet Kyiv's immediate needs and bolster Europe's defence industry for the longer term.

"Our priority number one is air defence systems, and also ammunition, ammunition and again ammunition," Reznikov said as he arrived for the meeting.

The first part of the plan, as laid out by the EU's foreign policy service, envisions using a billion Euros ($1.06 billion) from the bloc's joint European Peace Facility to get member states to send shells in their stocks to Kyiv within weeks.

Ukraine's European allies have already depleted their shelves, committing some 12 billion euros of military support, with 3.6 billion euros coming from the joint fund.

