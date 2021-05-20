UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Member States, European Parliament Reach Deal On Covid Travel Pass

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 10:20 PM

EU member states, European Parliament reach deal on Covid travel pass

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :The European Parliament and EU member states reached a deal Thursday paving the way for a Covid-19 certificate that will help open up travel in Europe for the key summer season, EU sources said.

The deal will allow for anybody living in its 27 countries to be able to get a digital health pass -- which the EU executive refers to as a "green certificate" -- to display their vaccination status, results of Covid-19 tests or whether they have recovered from a coronavirus infection.

Related Topics

Europe Parliament From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAQ Department of Tourism and Antiquities restores ..

42 minutes ago

ADDED announces 1,105 commercial and industrial ac ..

57 minutes ago

MoD Undersecretary meets President of French Natio ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Cent ..

2 hours ago

New standardisation, metrology legislation to driv ..

3 hours ago

UAE to host the 5th WCO Global AEO Conference

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.