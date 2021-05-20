EU member states, European Parliament reach deal on Covid travel pass

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :The European Parliament and EU member states reached a deal Thursday paving the way for a Covid-19 certificate that will help open up travel in Europe for the key summer season, EU sources said.

The deal will allow for anybody living in its 27 countries to be able to get a digital health pass -- which the EU executive refers to as a "green certificate" -- to display their vaccination status, results of Covid-19 tests or whether they have recovered from a coronavirus infection.