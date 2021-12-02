EU members agree more sanctions against Belarus targets

Brussels, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :EU diplomats agreed Wednesday to add 28 individuals and bodies to its Belarus sanctions list in response to the alleged channelling of migrants to the bloc's borders.

Brussels accuses strongman Alexander Lukashenko's regime of mounting a "hybrid attack" against EU soil by luring thousands of middle Eastern migrants to the Polish and Lithuanian borders.

Member states had already decided to slap sanctions on several Belarus targets, and on Wednesday senior envoys approved a list drawn up by the European Commission, diplomats said.

According to one of the officials, the new targets include 17 officials and 11 companies or official bodies.

EU ministers are expected to formally ratify the decision on Thursday.

The EU has already imposed sanctions on 166 people and bodies, including Lukashenko and two of his sons, over a crackdown on protests over his disputed 2020 re-election.

Western capitals have refused to recognise the vote, arguing it was rigged, but Lukashenko has retained the support of Russia's President Vladimir Putin.

In June, Brussels imposed economic sanctions on key sectors of the Belarus economy -- potash, oil and tobacco -- and it has banned Belarus airlines from its air space.