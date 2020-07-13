UrduPoint.com
EU Ministers Aim To Ease Turkey Tensions

Mon 13th July 2020 | 04:50 PM

EU ministers aim to ease Turkey tensions

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :EU foreign ministers met on Monday to seek a way to calm tensions with Turkey.

Several ministers voiced concern at the direction Turkey -- still nominally a candidate to join the EU -- has taken under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, with the decision to turn Istanbul's iconic Hagia Sophia back into a mosque the latest source of contention.

The 27 ministers were to discuss the whole gamut of EU-Turkey relations as they met in Brussels in person for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic erupted.

