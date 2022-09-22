EU ministers to hold emergency meeting at UN on Ukraine

(@FahadShabbir)

United Nations, United States, Sept 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :Top European Union diplomats will hold an emergency meeting late Wednesday on the sidelines of the United Nations after Russia called up reservists to fight in Ukraine.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told reporters he is "convening an extraordinary and ad hoc informal meeting" of foreign ministers from the 27-nation bloc in New York.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock told reporters that the meeting would discuss Russian President Vladimir Putin's speech, in which he mobilized reservists and made a thinly veiled threat to use nuclear weapons over the Ukraine war.