UrduPoint.com

EU Ministers Voice "solidarity" With France On Submarine Deal: Borrell

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 09:20 AM

United Nations, United States, Sept 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :European Union foreign ministers voiced solidarity Monday with France, which was angered by Australia's cancellation of a submarine contract, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.

"The ministers expressed clear solidarity with France. This announcement ran counter to calls for greater cooperation with the European Union in the Indo-Pacific," Borrell told reporters after EU ministers met on the sidelines of the United Nations.

