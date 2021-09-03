UrduPoint.com

EU Mulls Reaction Force After Kabul Evacuation

Umer Jamshaid 22 seconds ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 01:50 AM

EU mulls reaction force after Kabul evacuation

Brdo castle (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) , Slovenia, Sept 2 (AFP/APP):EU defence ministers on Thursday weighed proposals for a European rapid reaction force after the bloc was sidelined during the US-led evacuation from Afghanistan.

Calls have grown for the 27-nation group to develop its own joint military capability to respond quickly to crises in the wake of the chaotic scenes at Kabul airport after the Taliban seized power.

"Afghanistan has shown that deficiencies in our strategic autonomy come with a price and that the only way forward is to combine our forces and strengthen not only our capacity but also our will to act," EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell told journalists after the meeting in Slovenia.

"If we want to be able to act autonomously and not be dependent on the choices made by others, even if these others are our friends and allies, then we have to develop our own capacities.

" Among the propositions is a plan, first aired in May, to set up a 5,000-strong force as part of a review of the EU's overall strategy due to be presented in draft form in November.

But the proposal is yet to gain EU-wide support, and there are major doubts over whether there is the political will to engage such a force. The bloc, for instance, never used a system of so-called battlegroups it set up in 2007.

"The EU and its Member States must carry greater weight in the world -- to defend our interests and values and to protect our citizens," European Council President Charles Michel wrote in an online post.

"The chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan forces us to accelerate honest thinking about European defence."

