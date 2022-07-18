UrduPoint.com

EU Mulls Russia Sanctions, As Zelensky Sacks Top Ukraine Officials

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 18, 2022

Kyiv, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :The European Union was set to discuss tightening sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine Monday, after President Volodymyr Zelensky sacked his top two law enforcement officials in a major shakeup.

The talks were to take place as Kyiv accused Moscow of launching fresh strikes on multiple residential areas in eastern and southern Ukraine.

The new attacks came after Moscow announced it would step up its military operations and Ukraine accused Russia of installing missile launchers at Europe's largest nuclear plant.

In Brussels, EU foreign ministers will meet to discuss fresh sanctions against Moscow, which has already been hit with a series of punitive measures since the war started in February.

The bloc is considering banning gold purchases from Russia, and more Russian figures could also be placed on the EU blacklist.

"Moscow must continue to pay a high price for its aggression," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said after forwarding the proposed measures.

Brussels is expected to hold initial sanctions discussions Monday, but not make a same-day decision, according to a senior EU official.

In the government's most serious shakeup since Moscow's forces invaded, Zelensky said Sunday he was firing prosecutor general Iryna Venediktova and security chief Ivan Bakanov.

In a national address, Zelensky said over 650 cases of suspected treason and aiding and abetting Russia by Ukrainian security officials are currently being investigated, including 60 cases of officials whom he said have remained in territories occupied by Russia and are "working against our state.""Such a great number of crimes against the foundations of national security, and the connections established between Ukrainian law enforcement officials and Russian special services, pose very serious questions to the relevant leaders," Zelensky said.

"Each such question will be answered."

