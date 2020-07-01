UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Must Prepare For Possibility Brexit Deal Can't Be Reached: Merkel

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 10:50 PM

EU must prepare for possibility Brexit deal can't be reached: Merkel

Berlin, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :The European Union must prepare for the possibility that talks for a deal with Britain over their future relationship could fail, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday.

"I will keep pushing for a good solution, but the EU and Germany too must and should prepare for the case that an agreement is not reached," Merkel told the Bundestag as Europe's biggest economy takes over the presidency of the 27-member bloc.

Britain officially completed its delayed departure from the European integration project on January 31.

London and Brussels now have until the end of December to strike a brand new agreement or end their half-century relationship without specific plans for how they intend to trade or coexist in other fields.

Without a new agreement, they would see ties reduced to minimum standards set by the World Trade Organization with high tariffs and serious disruptions to business.

After several months of disruption by the coronavirus pandemic, the EU and Britain launched Monday an intense five weeks of negotiations on a deal to define their post-Brexit relations, with London keen to wrap things up quickly.

With both sides still entrenched in their positions, Prime Minister Boris Johnson had insisted Saturday that Britain was ready to accept the consequences of no deal if common ground cannot be found.

Merkel had also sharpened her tone, questioning in an interview if London really wanted a deal.

A deal would have to be done by the autumn to give national parliaments as well as the EU parliament enough time to ratify the agreement.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Business Europe Parliament European Union Germany Brussels London Angela Merkel January December From Agreement Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Non-Arabs account for 31 pct of total trading volu ..

1 hour ago

Flying flag for Siemens Energy at Masdar City

1 hour ago

Trucks movement ban on Dubai roads back to normal ..

2 hours ago

652,885 business licences issued in June 2020

2 hours ago

Microsoft to help 25 million people worldwide acqu ..

2 hours ago

Alef Education and Innovera sign MoU

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.