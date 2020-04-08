EU nations battle to bridge bitter split over 'coronabonds'

Brussels, April 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :EU finance ministers were mired in marathon talks on Wednesday unable to bridge differences on how to rebuild their economies after the coronavirus, with a North versus South split on burden-sharing for hard-hit countries.

The European economy has been battered by the pandemic as national governments impose strict lockdowns that have closed businesses and put normal life on hold.

The ministers' video conference dragged on for over 15 hours from Tuesday into Wednesday, with Italy and Spain pleading for a solidarity fund that would be paid for by European partners jointly borrowing money on the financial markets.

Sometimes called "coronabonds", this proposal is being firmly resisted by Germany, the Netherlands and other rich countries who see it as an attempt by the indebted south to unfairly take advantage of the north's fiscal discipline.

"All I can say is that there is no deal at the moment and I would not take for granted that there will be a deal," a European source said as dawn broke over Brussels.