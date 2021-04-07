EU needs to 'speak with one voice' on AstraZeneca use: commissioner

Brussels, April 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :The EU should "speak with one voice" on the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine in order to boost public confidence in Covid-19 jabs, European commissioner for health Stella Kyriakides said Wednesday.

"The AstraZeneca experience shows that our pharmacovigilance system works.

But is essential that we follow a coordinated approach across the EU," she tweeted, following an announcement from the EU drugs regulator confirming a link between the AstraZeneca vaccine and rare blood clots.

"We must speak with one voice across the EU to improve public trust in vaccinations," she wrote just ahead of a video conference of EU health ministers on the subject.