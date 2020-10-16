UrduPoint.com
EU Negotiators In London Next Week 'to Intensify' Brexit Talks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 05:20 PM

EU negotiators in London next week 'to intensify' Brexit talks

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday European negotiators will be in London next week to pursue post-Brexit talks, despite a furious threat by Britain to abandon negotiations.

"As planned, our negotiation team will go to London next week to intensify these negotiations," von der Leyen said in a tweet.

A European source said the UK had accepted to pursue talks.

