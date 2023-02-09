UrduPoint.com

EU Offers Erdogan 'full Solidarity' After Quakes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 09, 2023 | 04:30 PM

EU offers Erdogan 'full solidarity' after quakes

Brussels, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :The 27 EU leaders wrote to their Turkish counterpart President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday to express their "full solidarity" and offer more emergency aid after a devastating earthquake.

"We stand ready to further step up our support in close coordination with the Turkish authorities. Our thoughts will continue to be with you and your people," they said.

The leaders sent their message at the start of their Brussels summit. Diplomats had said they would try to arrange a video call with Erdogan but it was not clear if this would be possible.

A strong earthquake struck southeastern Turkey and neighbouring Syria in the early hours of Monday, devastating cities and killing more than 17,000 people.

Many countries around the world, including EU members, have sent emergency teams and aid, and Europe is keen to do more.

Thursday's letter was addressed to Erdogan but not to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, whose autocratic regime is under international sanctions over atrocities in his country's civil war.

Instead, the leaders said the EU stands "in full solidarity with the people of Türkiye and Syria in the face of this tragedy."

Related Topics

Earthquake World Syria Europe Turkey Brussels Turkish Lira Tayyip Erdogan

Recent Stories

Air links, banking channels instrumental to boost ..

Air links, banking channels instrumental to boost mutual trade: Tajik Envoy

3 minutes ago
 HBL PSL 8 trophy unveiled at historic Shalimar Gar ..

HBL PSL 8 trophy unveiled at historic Shalimar Gardens

39 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed receives University of Exeter&#03 ..

Sultan bin Ahmed receives University of Exeter&#039;s delegation

49 minutes ago
 Fatima bint Mubarak directs Fund for Refugee Women ..

Fatima bint Mubarak directs Fund for Refugee Women to provide AED10 mn in suppor ..

49 minutes ago
 UAE President receives Prime Minister of Iraq

UAE President receives Prime Minister of Iraq

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Netherlands agree to further enhance coo ..

Pakistan, Netherlands agree to further enhance cooperation in various sectors

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.