EU Officials Warn Of Economic Slowdown

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 08, 2022 | 01:00 PM

EU officials warn of economic slowdown

BRUSSELS, Nov. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :The European economy is slowing down and a contraction is predicted at least for the winter months due to the energy crisis and high inflation, European Commissioner for Economy Paolo Gentiloni warned on Monday.

"If we look at high-frequency indicators and the economic sentiment, we see that many things point to a contraction in economic activity this winter," Gentiloni said at a press conference of the Eurogroup.

Paschal Donohoe, president of the Eurogroup, said everyone knows that the economy within the euro area is slowing down. In October, economic growth for the area stood at 0.5 percent.

The finance ministers, representing the 19-country euro area, met in Brussels on Monday to discuss the eurozone's economic development, as well as budgetary measures to mitigate the impact of high energy prices.

