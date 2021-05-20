EU Parliament Blocks China Investment Deal Over Sanctions
Thu 20th May 2021 | 08:10 PM
Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :The European Parliament voted overwhelmingly on Thursday to refuse any consideration of the EU-China investment deal as long as Chinese sanctions against MEPs and scholars were in place.
According to the resolution, the parliament, which much ratify the deal, "demands that China lift the sanctions before Parliament can deal with the Comprehensive Agreement on Investment".