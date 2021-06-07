UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Parliament Meets In Strasbourg For First Time In 15 Months

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 11:10 PM

EU parliament meets in Strasbourg for first time in 15 months

Strasbourg, France, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :The European parliament on Monday opened its first session in Strasbourg since the coronavirus pandemic took hold, although few MEPs made the trip.

The return to Strasbourg is "a sign of confidence and hope for all," said David Sassoli, president of the parliament, to applause from the few MEPs present, most of them French.

Under normal circumstances the European parliament holds sessions in Brussels and the French city of Strasbourg, alternating between its two legislative centres.

However the last plenary session held in Strasbourg was back in February 2020. Since then, all parliamentary business has been carried out in Brussels.

European parliament speaker Jaume Duch called this week's session in Strasbourg "a very important step towards a more normal situation".

But the fact that the most Euro deputies chose to take part in the parliamentary votes remotely, from their own countries, showed that this was not business as usual.

Strasbourg mayor Fabienne Keller, herself an MEP, hailed "the return of European democracy".

The Alsace capital, symbol of Franco-German post-war reconciliation, is the official seat of the European parliament. But even before the Covid pandemic the MEPs would only come to Strasbourg for three and a half days a month for plenary sessions.

The cost -- and the carbon footprint -- of the shuttling between Brussels and Strasbourg has long been the subject of debate within the EU.

Related Topics

Business Parliament Democracy Brussels Strasbourg David Euro February 2020 All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler directs establishment of five marine ..

16 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Democratic Republi ..

31 minutes ago

UK Companies Must Commit to Net-Zero Emissions to ..

14 minutes ago

Indian illegal actions can't change status of IIOJ ..

14 minutes ago

Three-day workshop on 'Integrated Disease Manageme ..

14 minutes ago

Castillo Ahead in Peru's Presidential Election Aft ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.