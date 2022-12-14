UrduPoint.com

EU Parliament Sacks Vice President Charged In Qatar Bribe Probe

Muhammad Irfan Published December 14, 2022 | 10:40 AM

Strasbourg, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :The European Parliament sacked one of its vice presidents on Tuesday amid corruption accusations allegedly linked to World Cup host Qatar, as EU officials scrambled to contain a widening scandal.

The assembly's MEPs voted 625 to one to strip Greek socialist MEP Eva Kaili of her vice presidential role, despite her lawyer declaring that she was innocent and "has nothing to do with Qatar's bribes".

The government of Qatar has denied any connection to any wrongdoing in the case.

Kaili's arrest came during a series of police raids across homes and offices in and near Brussels in which at least 1.5 million Euros ($1.6 million) in cash was seized.

As the 44-year-old former tv news presenter sat in a Brussels jail cell, her colleagues in the Strasbourg parliament scrambled to distance themselves from the scandal.

The parliament's president, Maltese conservative Roberta Metsola, called the sacking vote after reaching agreement with the leaders of the parliament's political groupings, amid fears the scandal could spread.

On Wednesday, a Belgian judge will decide whether to maintain Kaili and three co-accused in custody pending trial.

She was arrested last week during a series of raids by Belgian graft investigators on the homes and offices of several MEPs and their assistants or associates.

Kaili is the only serving MEP to have been charged. But several more have had their offices put under police seal while investigations continue.

