EU parliament says 'no concessions' in Hungary budget row

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :The European Parliament will refuse any concessions to satisfy Hungary or Poland that are blocking a 1.8-trillion-euro EU budget and stimulus package because it ties funding to respect for the rule of law, a statement said.

"No further concession will be made on our side," said the statement on Wednesday, following a meeting of the political group leaders of the European Parliament.

Ahead of an EU leaders summit on Thursday, they urged member states "to adopt the package and launch the ratification process as soon as possible."