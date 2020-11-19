UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Parliament Says 'no Concessions' In Hungary Budget Row

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 12:00 AM

EU parliament says 'no concessions' in Hungary budget row

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :The European Parliament will refuse any concessions to satisfy Hungary or Poland that are blocking a 1.8-trillion-euro EU budget and stimulus package because it ties funding to respect for the rule of law, a statement said.

"No further concession will be made on our side," said the statement on Wednesday, following a meeting of the political group leaders of the European Parliament.

Ahead of an EU leaders summit on Thursday, they urged member states "to adopt the package and launch the ratification process as soon as possible."

Related Topics

Parliament Budget Poland Hungary

Recent Stories

Syrian ambassador hails UAE&#039;s hosting of nati ..

21 minutes ago

Govt taking concrete steps to reduce inflation: Kh ..

23 minutes ago

Six DSPs transferred

23 minutes ago

Portugal set to extend virus emergency

23 minutes ago

Commander Qatar Emiri Air Force meets Naval Chief

26 minutes ago

Five more patients fall prey to COVID at Nishtar H ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.