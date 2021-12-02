EU plans 300 bn euros in development aid to China

Brussels, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :The European Commission announced Wednesday a plan to mobilise 300 billion Euros ($340 billion) in public and private infrastructure investment around the world, a move seen as a response to China's Belt and Road strategy.

"Global Gateway will aim at mobilising investments of up to 300 billion euros between 2021 and 2027... bringing together resources of the EU, member states, European financial institutions and national development finance institutions," a commission document said.