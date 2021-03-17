EU plans digital virus certificate for 'safe' travel

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :The European Union unveiled a plan Wednesday to set up a travel certificate to help restore freedom of movement within the bloc for citizens inoculated against the coronavirus.

The certificate will show "whether the person has either been vaccinated, or has a recent negative test, or has recovered from Covid, and thus has antibodies," EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said.

"With this digital certificate we aim to help member states reinstate the freedom of movement in a safe, responsible and trusted manner."