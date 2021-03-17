UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Plans Digital Virus Certificate For 'safe' Travel

Sumaira FH 53 seconds ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 06:00 PM

EU plans digital virus certificate for 'safe' travel

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :The European Union unveiled a plan Wednesday to set up a travel certificate to help restore freedom of movement within the bloc for citizens inoculated against the coronavirus.

The certificate will show "whether the person has either been vaccinated, or has a recent negative test, or has recovered from Covid, and thus has antibodies," EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said.

"With this digital certificate we aim to help member states reinstate the freedom of movement in a safe, responsible and trusted manner."

Related Topics

European Union From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah registered real estate transactions worth ..

52 seconds ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak chairs 14th Annual Khalifa Inte ..

1 minute ago

Zayed Sustainability Prize’s 20by2020 humanitari ..

31 minutes ago

Import of raw material from India should be allowe ..

37 minutes ago

Winners of first edition of Ministry of Defence Go ..

46 minutes ago

161,742 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.