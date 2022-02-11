EU plans to invest over 150 bln euros in Africa

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DAKAR, Feb. 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) --:The European Union (EU) will invest more than 150 billion Euros in Africa over the next few years as part of the first regional plan under the Global Gateway strategy, the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, announced Thursday in Dakar.

Von der Leyen, who made the remarks at a joint press conference with Senegalese President Macky Sall, did not give any further information on the investment programme.

She noted that at the EU-African Union Summit scheduled for February 17-18 in Brussels, a first series of strategic interventions will be identified, notably through the new European strategy for investment in infrastructure projects called the Global Gateway.

"Of course we need the private sector, its expertise and strong investment, and we also need political will at the highest level," said von der Layen.