UrduPoint.com

EU Posts $4.9B Foreign Trade Deficit In October

Muhammad Irfan 35 minutes ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 05:20 PM

EU posts $4.9B foreign trade deficit in October

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :The European Union posted a trade deficit of €4.2 billion ($4.9 billion) in October, official figures showed on Thursday.

The 27-member bloc's exports totaled €190.7 billion, up 6.4%, while imports amounted to €194.9 billion, up 29.1%, the statistical authority Eurostat said.

The average euro/US Dollar exchange rate during the month was 1.16.

The union's trade balance in October was €28.2 billion.

Intra-EU trade soared 13.8% to stand at €306.3 billion year-on-year in October.

During the first 10 months of the year, the union's exports totaled €1.78 trillion while imports amounted to €1.69 trillion, up 12.7% and 19.4%, respectively.

China was the bloc's main trade partner in January-October, with €373.

8 billion in imports to the union and €183.7 billion in exports.

Country-to-country trade balances indicated that the EU had incurred its largest deficit with China – €189.2 billion – and the highest surplus with the US – €139.5 billion – over the same period.

Turkey was the union's sixth-largest trade partner during the 10-month period, with €64.2 billion in imports from the union and €64 billion in exports.

On the eurozone side, extra-EA exports climbed 7.3% to €214 billion in October. The trade surplus was €3.6 billion, down from €29.8 billion in October 2020.

The eurozone/euro area or the EA19 represents the member states that use the euro as their single Currency, while the EU27 includes all member countries of the bloc.

Related Topics

Exchange Exports Dollar China European Union Same Euro October 2020 All From Billion

Recent Stories

UVAS holds walk & seminar to mark Anti-Corruption ..

UVAS holds walk & seminar to mark Anti-Corruption Day

15 minutes ago
 3-Day National training workshop on â€˜Production ..

3-Day National training workshop on â€˜Production of FMD disease virus vaccine u ..

15 minutes ago
 EMA to Hold Extraordinary Meeting on December 20 R ..

EMA to Hold Extraordinary Meeting on December 20 Related to Application of Novav ..

7 minutes ago
 WSSC holds session on conservation of water

WSSC holds session on conservation of water

7 minutes ago
 Cyprus asylum seekers head for new lives in Italy ..

Cyprus asylum seekers head for new lives in Italy thanks to pope

7 minutes ago
 Shabbar Zaidi believes country has gone bankrupt

Shabbar Zaidi believes country has gone bankrupt

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.