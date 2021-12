EU posts $4.9B foreign trade deficit in October

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :The European Union posted a trade deficit of 4.2 billion ($4.9 billion) in October, official figures showed on Thursday.

The 27-member bloc's exports totaled 190.7 billion, up 6.4%, while imports amounted to 194.9 billion, up 29.1%, the statistical authority Eurostat said.

The average euro/US Dollar exchange rate during the month was 1.16.

The union's trade balance in October was 28.2 billion.

Intra-EU trade soared 13.8% to stand at 306.3 billion year-on-year in October.

During the first 10 months of the year, the union's exports totaled 1.78 trillion while imports amounted to 1.69 trillion, up 12.7% and 19.4%, respectively.

China was the bloc's main trade partner in January-October, with 373.

8 billion in imports to the union and 183.7 billion in exports.

Country-to-country trade balances indicated that the EU had incurred its largest deficit with China 189.2 billion and the highest surplus with the US 139.5 billion over the same period.

Turkey was the union's sixth-largest trade partner during the 10-month period, with 64.2 billion in imports from the union and 64 billion in exports.

On the eurozone side, extra-EA exports climbed 7.3% to 214 billion in October. The trade surplus was 3.6 billion, down from 29.8 billion in October 2020.

The eurozone/euro area or the EA19 represents the member states that use the euro as their single Currency, while the EU27 includes all member countries of the bloc.