EU prepares response to new US green subsidy plan

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :Confronted by competition from Washington's vast green tech investment plan, European leaders opened the way Friday towards a relaxation of their own restrictions on state aid.

Meeting at their summit in Brussels, the 27 leaders agreed that a response was necessary to counter rising energy bills and the threat of unfair American competition.

But member states were divided on how far to go without risking a subsidy race with Washington or causing damage to the level playing field within their own single market.

The language adopted by the leaders in their summit statement said any reforms to state subsidy rules should be "targeted, temporary and proportionate".

But they said state aid "procedures need to be made simpler, faster and more predictable, and allow for targeted, temporary and proportionate support to be deployed speedily".

Tax credits, for example, would be focused on supporting Europe's already planned green transition to low or zero-carbon technology -- and maintaining competitiveness.

At the EU leaders' next summit at the end of March, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen will have to present a reform package that member states can agree on.

"We want to be pragmatic, it means that we are using the means that are available," said European Council president Charles Michel, who represents the leaders in Brussels.

"It means that we need to adapt the state aid regime but in a way that makes sure that we defend the integrity of the single market ... and take into account global competitiveness." This balancing act will have to be performed by the Commission, which is seeking to loosen the straitjacket of anti-subsidy rules to allow states to back EU-based businesses.

This, like the feared US Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), will focus on green tech like solar and wind power or efforts to cut emissions and boost efficiency in industry.

But the idea has received a cool reception among the partisans of free markets and fans of state intervention -- and between large states with budgets to spare and smaller rivals.