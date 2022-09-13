EU presidency calls new round of energy crisis talks

Prague, Sept 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :The European Union presidency said Tuesday it would convene another round of talks for the bloc's energy ministers to discuss the energy crisis linked to the Ukraine war.

"I am calling another extraordinary meeting of the energy ministers' council for September 30," Czech Industry and Trade Minister Jozef Sikela, whose country now holds the rotating presidency, said in a tweet.

At the meeting, EU ministers pledged "unprecedented measures" to tackle the current energy crisis.

The 27-nation bloc is contemplating a price cap on gas that could further anger the Kremlin, following sanctions against Russia adopted after it invaded Ukraine on February 24.

The invasion sent gas prices to record levels, sparking unprecedented growth in prices across the energy sector.

The market price of electricity in Europe is closely linked to the gas price, meaning non-gas utilities are enjoying huge revenues despite far lower costs.

Moscow has threatened to stop the flow of gas into Europe completely if the cap is imposed.