EU Presidency To Convene 'urgent' Energy Talks

Faizan Hashmi Published August 26, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Prague, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :The Czech prime minister said Friday the EU presidency held by his country would convene urgent talks to deal with the current energy crisis following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The Czech presidency "will convene an urgent meeting of energy ministers to discuss specific emergency measures to address the energy situation," Prime Minister Petr Fiala said on Twitter.

Approved by European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen, the move comes as the 27-nation bloc is trying to shed dependence on supplies of Russian oil and gas following the Ukraine invasion that started on February 24.

Reduced supplies and anxiety over the future have sparked a rocket growth in energy prices across Europe.

Czech Industry and Trade Minister Jozef Sikela said the EU Energy Council should meet "at the earliest possible date".

"We are in an energy war with Russia and it is damaging the whole EU," he said on Twitter.

