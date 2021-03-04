UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Probe On Alleged Migrant Pushbacks Is Inconclusive

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 12:00 AM

EU probe on alleged migrant pushbacks is inconclusive

Warsaw, March 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :An EU border agency probe into allegations of illegal migrant pushbacks on the Greece-Turkey maritime border has proven inconclusive, according to a report seen Wednesday by AFP.

The report by a working group appointed by Frontex management, which was shared by a source close to the investigation, said it was "not able to clarify completely" the details of five incidents of alleged rights violations.

But the working group did point to "deficits and the need for improvement of the reporting and monitoring system" in place.

"The existing legal framework only offers limited options for Frontex for action in the event of reported and established legal violations," the report stated.

The investigation will be the main topic at an extraordinary meeting of the Warsaw-based agency's board on Friday.

The working group also emphasised the "difficult circumstances of conducting border police measures at the EU external maritime border in the Aegean Sea faced by all stakeholders".

It concluded that action by Frontex chief Fabrice Leggeri to halt operations in the Aegean Sea "would not be justified".

Pushbacks prevent asylum-seekers making refugee claims and if practised indiscriminately against a group of migrants can constitute "refoulement", a violation of core EU human rights laws and the 1951 Geneva Convention.

Leggeri has been under pressure for weeks over the allegations as Frontex takes on a greater frontline role in patrolling EU borders.

MEPs and activists have called for him to resign over the operations, but he has refused to, insisting the agency is key to the fight against human trafficking.

Created in 2004, Frontex has become the first EU agency to build up a standing, uniformed force. It aims to have 10,000 border guards by 2027.

Meanwhile, the agency is also being investigated by OLAF, the independent EU corruption watchdog.

Related Topics

Corruption Police Geneva Border Event All Refugee

Recent Stories

Ten dead in militia attack in eastern DR Congo

1 hour ago

Stocks gain in Europe, mixed in US

1 hour ago

Vettel targets another F1 world title as Aston Mar ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan's PPP Candidate Wins Islamabad's Senate S ..

1 hour ago

US Not to Promote Democracy Through Military Inter ..

1 hour ago

Over 100 events to be held to mark seven decades o ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.