EU probes mega takeover of chip designer

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :The European Commission announced Wednesday it was investigating US firm Nvidia's proposed $40 billion acquisition of British chip designing firm Arm, expressing concern that the deal could harm competition and raise prices.

The probe follows a setback from antitrust in Britain that said the deal raises serious competition concerns, while security risks were also being probed.

The commission said it feared the merger could "restrict access by Nvidia's rivals to Arm's technology" and would lead to "higher prices, less choice and reduced innovation in the semiconductor industry".

Founded in 1990, Arm specialises in microprocessors and dominates the global smartphone market. But its chips are also found in sensors, smart devices and cloud services.

Nvidia, known for graphics cards favoured in the video game industry, has seen sales skyrocket during the coronavirus crisis, with gaming a popular pastime in lockdown.

SoftBank bought Arm in 2016 for $32 billion.

The EU probe sets a four-month investigation period that could result in a block of the deal or a demand that the companies sell-off entities or intellectual property to satisfy competition concerns.

Reports said that Nvidia had offered concessions to the European Union to win its approval, but the in-depth probe means that Brussels will be asking for more.

Regulators, including in the United States, are concerned that Nvidia will limit the access to Arm's technology that is widely used by the world's biggest tech and data companies.