EU Proposes 750-billion-euro Recovery Fund
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 04:30 PM
Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2020 ) :The European Commission proposed on Wednesday a 750 billion euro recovery fund to reboot the European economy that has been hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak, a top official said.
Paolo Gentiloni, the EU Economic Affairs Commissioner, in a tweet, hailed the proposal as a "European breakthrough" that would "tackle an unprecedented crisis".