EU Proposes New Agency For Future Health Crises

EU proposes new agency for future health crises

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :The European Union declared a health emergency on Wednesday and launched moves to build a new agency and joint plan to prepare for crises like the coronavirus epidemic.

Health policy is mainly the responsibility the bloc's member states, but EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides said Covid-19 had shown the need for coordination.

