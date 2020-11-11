EU Proposes New Agency For Future Health Crises
Faizan Hashmi 26 seconds ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 05:10 PM
Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :The European Union declared a health emergency on Wednesday and launched moves to build a new agency and joint plan to prepare for crises like the coronavirus epidemic.
Health policy is mainly the responsibility the bloc's member states, but EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides said Covid-19 had shown the need for coordination.