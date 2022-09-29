UrduPoint.com

EU Proposes New Russia Sanctions Including Oil Price Cap

Umer Jamshaid Published September 29, 2022 | 12:40 AM

EU proposes new Russia sanctions including oil price cap

Brussels, Sept 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :The EU's executive on Wednesday proposed a new round of sanctions on Moscow over its latest "escalation" in Ukraine, including an oil price cap and ban on Russian exports worth seven billion Euros ($7 billion).

It also plans to expand its travel blacklist and asset freezes to include high-ranking Russian defence officials and organisers of widely derided annexation votes in occupied Ukrainian territories.

"Last week, Russia has escalated the invasion of Ukraine to a new level," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.

She listed the "sham" referendums staged by Russia in the occupied regions of Ukraine, Moscow's military mobilisation and President Vladimir Putin's "threat to use nuclear weapons".

"We're determined to make the Kremlin pay for this further escalation," von der Leyen said.

As part of the new round of sanctions -- which has to be signed off by the bloc's 27 nations -- the commission is laying out a "legal basis" for a price cap on Russian oil, in line with an agreement by the G7.

It will also look to ban Russian exports worth $7 billion and tighten restrictions on goods flowing from the EU that could help Russia's war machine.

"The aim is here to deprive the Kremlin's military complex of key technologies," von der Leyen said.

"For example, this includes additional aviation items, or electronic components and specific chemical substances." The proposal includes a prohibition on Europeans sitting on the board of Russian state-owned companies.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said the blacklisted individuals would also include those helping Moscow to circumvent sanctions.

The bloc has already imposed seven waves of unprecedented sanctions on Moscow since it invaded its pro-Western neighbour at the end of February.

The EU has already agreed a ban in May on most oil flowing from Russia to the bloc, to take full effect in December.

The push for an oil price cap is aimed at limiting how much third countries, such as China and India, pay for Russian crude.

To get there, it would include restrictions on European firms shipping and ensuring Russian oil cargoes heading to the rest of the globe.

The Baltic states, Ireland and Poland had pushed for stronger measures to be taken in this latest round, among them restricting cooperation with Russia's commercial nuclear sector.

That measure, though, was rebuffed by member states worried about further hitting energy supplies as Europe faces a crunch in the face of Russian cuts this winter.

Related Topics

India Exports Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe China Nuclear Oil Vladimir Putin Price Ireland Poland February May December From Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

US Military Official Denies US Involvement in Nord ..

US Military Official Denies US Involvement in Nord Stream Pipeline Sabotage

15 minutes ago
 Pakistan to seek financial support from UN to cont ..

Pakistan to seek financial support from UN to continue relief works: Munir Akram ..

15 minutes ago
 US Defense Officials Say Delivery of New HIMARS to ..

US Defense Officials Say Delivery of New HIMARS to Ukraine Will Take a Few Years

15 minutes ago
 US Military Helicopters Circled Around Future Nord ..

US Military Helicopters Circled Around Future Nord Stream Leaks for Hours in Sep ..

15 minutes ago
 US Long-Range Arms Are for Use on Ukraine Soil, 'A ..

US Long-Range Arms Are for Use on Ukraine Soil, 'Annexed' Land Still Ukrainian - ..

31 minutes ago
 Trudeau, Zelenskyy During Talks Denounce Russian R ..

Trudeau, Zelenskyy During Talks Denounce Russian Referendums - Prime Minister's ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.