EU Proposes Russia Sanctions Targeting Banks

Faizan Hashmi Published February 22, 2022 | 05:50 PM

EU proposes Russia sanctions targeting banks

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :The EU said Tuesday it was looking to target banks financing Russian operations in Ukraine's separatist territories and Moscow's access to European financial markets, in response to the Kremlin's independence recognition.

The proposed sanctions -- which also include blacklisting officials and hitting trade with the breakaway regions -- will be formally submitted later Tuesday and have to be approved by all 27 EU members states, a statement said.

