EU proposes to suspend some asylum rules on Belarus border

Brussels, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :The European Commission proposed on Wednesday that EU member states bordering Belarus be allowed to suspend some rules applied to asylum seekers for six months.

The measures would allow Poland, Lithuania and Latvia to extend the period allowed for new asylum claims to be registered from 10 days to four weeks, and to extend to four months the time limit for ruling on an application.