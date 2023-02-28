EU publishes Kosovo-Serbia plan after tough talks

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :The European Union published its peace plan for Serbia and Kosovo on Monday, ramping up pressure on their leaders to come to a deal after tense talks in Brussels ended without a clear breakthrough.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said the next meeting with Kosovo's Prime Minister Albin Kurti and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic would take place in March and focus on how to implement the plan.

"Progress was made today, and I commend the parties for their engagement," Borrell said -- appearing before reporters alone without the Kosovo and Serbian leaders, and taking no questions.

"At the same time, more work is needed to ensure that what was accepted today by the parties will be implemented," he said, promising that EU envoy Miroslav Lajcak would continue "shuttle diplomacy" between Belgrade and Pristina in the coming weeks.

Even before Monday's meeting talks, a senior European diplomat said the parties had already accepted the then-unpublished European plan, and that Monday's meeting was to discuss implementation.

However, afterwards, Kurti and Vucic blamed each other for the meeting ending in acrimony.

Nevertheless, Borrell's office published the previously secret European peace plan, drawn up in Paris and Berlin but now, he said, backed by all 27 EU members -- which hold the key to both Pristina and Belgrade's hopes to one day join the bloc.