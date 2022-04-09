Brussels, April 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2022 ) :The EU blacklisted Russian President Vladimir Putin's two adult daughters and more than 200 other people as part of its latest sanctions package over Moscow's war in Ukraine, according to an official list published late Friday.

Those on the list, which additionally included 18 companies, will face asset seizures and travel bans in the 27-nation European Union.

The United States and Britain had already sanctioned Putin's two daughters: Maria Vorontsova and Katerina (or Ekaterina) Tikhonova, born in 1985 and 1986 respectively.