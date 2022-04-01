EU pushes China to rethink Russia ties over Ukraine

(@FahadShabbir)

Brussels, April 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :The EU sought Friday to convince China's leaders at a virtual summit not to back Russia in its war on Ukraine as the conflict threatened to hit vital trade ties between the economic superpowers.

EU chiefs Charles Michel and Ursula von der Leyen held talks first with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang ahead of a video conference with President Xi Jinping.

The discussions -- initially intended to focus on issues like trade and climate change -- have been overshadowed by Western fears of Chinese support for Moscow in its attack on Ukraine.

The EU and US worry that Beijing's failure to condemn the invasion means it could be willing to help the Kremlin sidestep the impact of sanctions or even supply hardware to aid the war effort.