UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Pushes For Its Flag To Fly At Olympics Opening Ceremony

Sumaira FH 48 seconds ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 12:50 AM

EU pushes for its flag to fly at Olympics opening ceremony

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :European Union leaders on Sunday said they had asked for athletes from Slovenia -- currently holding the bloc's rotating presidency -- to be allowed to bear its ring-of-stars flag as well as their own national flag at the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony.

Carrying the EU flag alongside their country's own would "render Slovenian athletes ambassadors for European Unity and the values underpinning our Union, which match those of the Olympic movement," European Commission vice-president Margaritis Schinas and Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa wrote in a letter to International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach.

Posting the letter to his Twitter account, Schinas -- whose portfolio on the Commission is "promoting the European way of life" -- wrote that the flag could stand as a "symbol of peaceful coexistence, tolerance and solidarity".

The Olympic Games are scheduled to run from July 23 to August 8.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Twitter European Union Tokyo Slovenia July August Sunday Olympics International Olympic Committee From

Recent Stories

Emirati-Jordanian Relief Team monitors distributio ..

36 minutes ago

ADCB net profit rises 76% to AED 2.524 bn in H1’ ..

36 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Sultan of Oman exchange Eid al- ..

2 hours ago

UAE participates in &#039;Central and South Asia C ..

3 hours ago

UAE Pro League approves calendar for first half of ..

4 hours ago

Dubai Police step up preparedness in Hatta during ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.