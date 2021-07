EU puts digital tax plan 'on hold' during OECD talks

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :The European Commission said Monday it would delay its plan to propose an EU digital tax in order to not jeopardise efforts to secure a global deal on fairer taxation.

After an "extraordinary" breakthrough at G20 talks on Saturday, "we have decided to put on hold our work on a proposal for a digital levy", an EU spokesman said, a day after Washington asked Brussels to delay its tax plan.