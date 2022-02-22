EU 'ready to react' if Putin recognises Ukraine separatists

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :The European Union is "ready to react" if Russian President Vladimir Putin recognises Ukraine's separatist territories as independent, the bloc's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Monday.

"We call upon President Putin to respect international law and the Minsk agreements and expect him not to recognise the independence of Lugansk and Donetsk oblasts," Borrell said after a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels.

"We are ready to react with a strong, united front in case he should decide to do so."