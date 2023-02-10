UrduPoint.com

EU Reaffirms Support For Quake-hit Türkiye

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 10, 2023 | 02:40 PM

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :The EU on Friday reiterated its determination to support Türkiye, where deadly earthquakes shook 10 of its southern provinces.

European Council President Charles Michel once again expressed the union's condolences to victims of Monday's two quakes as he spoke at a press conference after a special meeting of the conucil.

He underscored that the bloc would act together with member states to support those affected by the disaster and help with search and rescue efforts.

Michel also expressed the union's willingness to mobilize all resources to help the victims of the quakes.

"There is going to a be a donor conference in Brussels in the near future," he added.

At least 18,342 people were killed and 74,242 others injured by the two strong quakes, the county's disaster management agency announced on Friday.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes, centered in Kahramanmaras province, were felt Monday by 13 million people across 10 provinces, including Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, and Sanliurfa.

Several countries in the region, including Syria and Lebanon, also felt the strong tremors that struck in the space of fewer than 10 hours.

More than 120,000 search and rescue personnel are currently working in the field, according AFAD.

