UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Rebuffs UK Demand For New Post-Brexit Deal For N.Ireland

Sumaira FH 25 seconds ago Wed 21st July 2021 | 08:50 PM

EU rebuffs UK demand for new post-Brexit deal for N.Ireland

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2021 ) :The UK government demanded on Wednesday that the EU renegotiate post-Brexit trading arrangements for Northern Ireland after rioting and business disruption hit the province, but the EU immediately rejected the offer.

London stopped short of suspending the so-called Northern Ireland Protocol -- introduced at the start of the year, and which requires checks on goods arriving from mainland Britain -- and instead called for "significant changes".

It wants the European Union to indefinitely abandon ad-hoc grace periods for certain border checks and freeze legal action launched against the UK for non-compliance, as part of a "standstill period" allowing for fresh negotiations.

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis said while Britain had negotiated the protocol "in good faith", its real-world application by the bloc had entailed "considerable and continuing burdens".

"Put simply, we cannot go on as we are," he told UK lawmakers.

"We urge the EU to look at it with fresh eyes and work with us to seize this opportunity and put our relations on a better footing." But within hours, the EU -- which has long insisted that it is up to London to implement what it agreed in their drawn-out Brexit divorce -- had ruled out any renegotiation.

"We are ready to continue to seek creative solutions, within the framework of the Protocol, in the interest of all communities in Northern Ireland," European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic said in a statement.

"However, we will not agree to a renegotiation of the Protocol."

Related Topics

Business European Union Divorce London Brandon Ireland United Kingdom Brexit Border All From Government

Recent Stories

DEWA issues Handbook of Electricity and Water Cons ..

2 hours ago

5th Al Dhaid Date Festival kicks off tomorrow

5 hours ago

UAE announces 1,506 new COVID-19 cases, 1,484 reco ..

6 hours ago

Floods in central China claim 12 victims, 200,00 e ..

6 hours ago

India reports 42,015 new COVID-19 cases, 3,998 dea ..

8 hours ago

UAE sends 300,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Comoro ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.