EU rebuffs UK demand for new post-Brexit deal for N.Ireland

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2021 ) :The UK government demanded on Wednesday that the EU renegotiate post-Brexit trading arrangements for Northern Ireland after rioting and business disruption hit the province, but the EU immediately rejected the offer.

London stopped short of suspending the so-called Northern Ireland Protocol -- introduced at the start of the year, and which requires checks on goods arriving from mainland Britain -- and instead called for "significant changes".

It wants the European Union to indefinitely abandon ad-hoc grace periods for certain border checks and freeze legal action launched against the UK for non-compliance, as part of a "standstill period" allowing for fresh negotiations.

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis said while Britain had negotiated the protocol "in good faith", its real-world application by the bloc had entailed "considerable and continuing burdens".

"Put simply, we cannot go on as we are," he told UK lawmakers.

"We urge the EU to look at it with fresh eyes and work with us to seize this opportunity and put our relations on a better footing." But within hours, the EU -- which has long insisted that it is up to London to implement what it agreed in their drawn-out Brexit divorce -- had ruled out any renegotiation.

"We are ready to continue to seek creative solutions, within the framework of the Protocol, in the interest of all communities in Northern Ireland," European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic said in a statement.

"However, we will not agree to a renegotiation of the Protocol."