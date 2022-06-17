UrduPoint.com

EU Recommends 'candidate Status' For Ukraine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 17, 2022 | 04:30 PM

EU recommends 'candidate status' for Ukraine

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :European Commission on Friday recommended war-torn Ukraine be formally named a "candidate" for joining the EU, a move that could open up a years-long path towards joining the bloc.

"Yes, Ukraine should be welcomed as a candidate country -- this is based on the understanding that good work has been done but important work also remains to be done," Ursula von der Leyen, the head of the EU's executive arm, said.

"We all know that Ukrainians are ready to die for the European perspective. We want them to live with us for the European dream," von der Leyen said, dressed in the yellow and blue colours of Ukraine.

The EU's 27 member states have to give the green light to grant Ukraine "candidate status" and leaders are set to discuss it at a summit in Brussels next week.

Opening the door to Ukraine is seen as a hugely symbolic moment by Kyiv as it seeks to cement its place within Europe in the face of Russia's invasion.

Some EU countries, such as the Netherlands, remain sceptical about being pressured into accepting Ukraine too quickly, but diplomats say they expect leaders to sign off on the first step.

The leaders of the three EU powerhouses, France, Germany and Italy, on Thursday threw their weight behind Ukraine's bid on a visit to Kyiv.

If it is granted the first step, Ukraine still faces a complicated process of reforms that means it could take decades before it actually joins the EU.

Von der Leyen said making Kyiv a candidate should be done "on the understanding that the country will carry out a number of further important reforms" before moving on to the next stage of formal negotiations.

She pointed to judicial reforms needed and greater efforts to root out widespread corruption and curb the influence of powerful oligarchs.

Von der Leyen announced the commission also recommended granting candidate status for Moldova, Ukraine's ex-Soviet neighbour, but held off on taking the same step on Georgia.

Moldova and Georgia, which also have part of their territories occupied by Russia, put in bids to join the bloc in Kyiv's streamline.

The EU chief said the Georgia should be given a "European perspective" that could lead to becoming a candidate if more reforms were taken.

Related Topics

Corruption Ukraine Russia Europe France Visit Germany Brussels Same Lead Italy Georgia Moldova Netherlands All Weight Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

Hina Khar asks people to avoid pre-judging outcome ..

Hina Khar asks people to avoid pre-judging outcome of FATF's plenary meeting

39 minutes ago
 Pakistan, UAE express desire to promote bilateral ..

Pakistan, UAE express desire to promote bilateral cooperation in health sector

2 hours ago
 E-commerce can address unemployment issue in Pakis ..

E-commerce can address unemployment issue in Pakistan: Saif Ghauri

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan can't take credit of removing Pakistan' ..

Imran Khan can't take credit of removing Pakistan's name from FATF's grey list: ..

2 hours ago
 ECP schedules by-poll for Karachi NA seat left beh ..

ECP schedules by-poll for Karachi NA seat left behind by Aamir Liaquat

2 hours ago
 Pakistan overtakes Australia and claims the 3rd sp ..

Pakistan overtakes Australia and claims the 3rd spot in ICC ODI Rankings

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.