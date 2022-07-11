UrduPoint.com

EU Recommends Second Covid Booster Jab For Over-60s

Faizan Hashmi Published July 11, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Stockholm, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2022 ) :The EU's health and medicine agencies said Monday they were recommending a second booster shot of a Covid vaccine for people over 60 years old, as infections rise again.

"With cases and hospitalisations rising again as we enter the summer period, I urge everybody to get vaccinated and boosted as quickly as possible," Stella Kyriakides, the European Commissioner for Health and food Safety said.

"There is no time to lose," she added in a statement issued by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control and the European Medicines Agency.

The agencies had already recommended a second booster, or a fourth dose, for people over the age of 80, since April.

"I call on Member States to roll-out second boosters for everyone over the age of 60 as well as all vulnerable persons immediately," Kyriakides added.

ECDC director Andrea Ammon said they were "currently seeing increasing Covid-19 case notification rates and an increasing trend in hospital and ICU admissions and occupancy in several countries," driven mainly by the BA 5 subvariant of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

"This signals the start of a new, widespread Covid-19 wave across the European Union. There are still too many individuals at risk of severe Covid-19 infection whom we need to protect as soon as possible," Ammon added.

However, the agencies also said at the moment there was no need to give out a second booster "to people below 60 years of age who are not at higher risk severe disease," or those working in healthcare or in care homes.

According to data from the World Health Organization (WHO), Covid cases has been rising sharply since the end of May around most of Europe.

