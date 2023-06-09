UrduPoint.com

EU Refugee Reform Deal 'unacceptable': Hungary PM

Umer Jamshaid Published June 09, 2023 | 02:50 PM

EU refugee reform deal 'unacceptable': Hungary PM

Budapest, June 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Friday slammed as "unacceptable" a European Union agreement to revise the bloc's rules on member states hosting asylum seekers and migrants.

"Brussels is abusing its power. They want to relocate migrants to Hungary with force. This is unacceptable, they want to forcefully turn Hungary into a migrant country," Orban wrote on Facebook.

The agreement reached by EU interior ministers in Luxembourg on Thursday revised the bloc's rules on sharing the hosting of asylum seekers and migrants more equitably.

The deal -- which needed approval from a majority of countries representing at least 65 percent of the bloc's population -- comes after years of wrangling over asylum policy.

The proposal introduced at the meeting on Thursday called for compulsory help between EU countries, but with an option of doing that in one of two ways.

The priority is for EU countries to share the hosting of asylum-seekers, taking in many that arrive in nations on the bloc's outer rim, mainly Greece and Italy.

The agreement said nations that refuse would instead be required to pay a sum of 20,000 Euros ($21,000) per person into a fund managed by Brussels.

But Poland and Hungary voted against the proposals, while Bulgaria, Malta, Lithuania and Slovakia abstained.

The EU is "eliminating (member states') say in who resides in their territories," Hungary's deputy interior minister Bence Retvari told the Hungarian state news agency MTI Friday.

Retvari said that the new distribution mechanism would "basically allow illegal migrants or the human traffickers who brought them to Europe to decide themselves who will live in Europe".

Some of the proposals had been distributed "minutes, at most half an hour" ahead of the votes on Thursday, said Retvari.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Europe Interior Minister Facebook European Union Brussels Luxembourg Italy Bulgaria Poland Slovakia Lithuania Malta Hungary Greece From Agreement Share

Recent Stories

No progress yet on appointment of PCB chairman

No progress yet on appointment of PCB chairman

2 minutes ago
 '5-E Framework will prove to be game changer for e ..

'5-E Framework will prove to be game changer for ensuring economic development'

12 minutes ago
 ADAFSA to install Zadna Rating labels on 6,900 foo ..

ADAFSA to install Zadna Rating labels on 6,900 food establishments in Abu Dhabi

35 minutes ago
 Operation &#039;Chivalrous Knight / 2&#039; launch ..

Operation &#039;Chivalrous Knight / 2&#039; launches 4 new humanitarian initiati ..

50 minutes ago
 Fatima Sana confident of a good show in ACC Women' ..

Fatima Sana confident of a good show in ACC Women's Emerging Teams Asia Cup

2 hours ago
 Masood Khan, Chris Van Hollen discuss ways to buil ..

Masood Khan, Chris Van Hollen discuss ways to build resilient Pak resolution

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.