EU regulator approves Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine: statement

The Hague, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :The EU's medicines regulator approved the single-shot Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine on Thursday, making it the fourth jab to get the green light for the 27-nation bloc.

"This is the first vaccine which can be used as a single dose," Emer Cooke, chief of the Amsterdam-based European Medicines Agency (EMA), said in a statement.