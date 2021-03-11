UrduPoint.com
EU Regulator Approves Johnson & Johnson Covid Vaccine: Statement

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 06:40 PM

The Hague, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :The EU's medicines regulator approved the single-shot Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine on Thursday, making it the fourth jab to get the green light for the 27-nation bloc.

"This is the first vaccine which can be used as a single dose," Emer Cooke, chief of the Amsterdam-based European Medicines Agency (EMA), said in a statement.

