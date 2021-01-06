EU regulator approves Moderna coronavirus vaccine: statement

The Hague, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :The European Medicines Agency said on Wednesday that it had given the green light for US firm Moderna's coronavirus vaccine, the second jab for the disease to be cleared for use in the EU.

"EMA has recommended granting a conditional marketing authorisation for Covid-19 Vaccine Moderna to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 in people from 18 years of age," the Amsterdam-based regulator said in a statement.