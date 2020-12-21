EU regulator approves Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine

The Hague, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :The European Medicines Agency said on Monday that it had approved the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, paving the way for inoculations to start across the EU within days.

"I am delighted to announce that the EMA scientific committee met today and recommended a conditional marketing authorisation in the EU for the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech," EMA chief Emer Cooke told an online press conference.